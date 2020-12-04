Protesters Encircle ESA Business School during Salameh's Presence

Anti-government protesters on Friday encircled the entrances of the ESA Business School in Beirut’s Clemenceau area during the presence of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh in it.

“They started knocking on its metallic gates, which sparked a verbal clash with the School’s guards,” the National News Agency said.

The demonstrators also shouted slogans denouncing “the central bank’s financial policies,” NNA added.

Media reports said French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo was also present at the building.

The École supérieure des affaires (ESA) was stablished in 1996 following an intergovernmental agreement between France and Lebanon. It is managed by the Paris Île-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The faculty is composed of professors from Europe, particularly from ESCP Europe and HEC Paris.