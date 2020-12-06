Al-Rahi to Officials: Don't You Feel Ashamed?

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday saluted the 40 nations and organizations that took part in the latest international conference for supporting the Lebanese people but he lamented that the closing statement did not mention the “Lebanese state.”

“It only addressed the Lebanese people. Don’t the officials in Lebanon feel ashamed?” al-Rahi wondered in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“With great regret, we noticed the absence of the government of Lebanon, because we don’t have a government,” the patriarch added.

Addressing President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, al-Rahi said: “Whatever the real reasons delaying the new government might be, we call on the president and the PM-designate to rise above all those reasons and take a courageous step towards forming an extraordinary rescue government free of political and partisan share splitting.”

“Do not wait for politicians’ agreement for they will not agree and do not wait for the end of regional conflicts for they will not end,” the patriarch urged.