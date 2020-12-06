Picture Goes Viral after Child Loses Parents in Car Crash

A picture of a toddler girl in an ambulance has gone viral on social media in Lebanon after the parents were killed in a car crash.

“Lebanese citizen Hassan Almas al-Zunji and his wife were killed in a traffic accident overnight on the Assad Highway in Beirut, as their two-year-old daughter survived,” the National News Agency said.

A picture of a visibly affected Lebanese Red Cross medic holding the apparently unscathed child inside an ambulance has been widely shared on social networking websites, with users describing it as very moving.

The YASA NGO posted the picture on its social media accounts, urging greater road safety awareness and measures in Lebanon.