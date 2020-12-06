Jese a Free Agent as Paris Saint-Germain Cut Their Losses

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal to release Spanish striker Jese Rodriguez, the French champions said on Sunday.

Now 27 Jese signed from Real Madrid in 2016 but never managed to make an impact in France playing just 18 matches for PSG.

"Paris Saint-Germain and the player Jese have agreed to terminate the players contract," the club said of the deal running until June 2021.

While under contract with PSG Jese was loaned to Las Palmas and Real Betis in Spain and to Stoke City and Sporting Lisbon.