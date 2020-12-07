Aoun Meets EU Delegation

President Michel Aoun received at Baabda Palace on Monday a delegation of European diplomats, and talks highlighted the situation in crisis-hit Lebanon and the ways to improve cooperation between Lebanon and the EU, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The delegation is composed of French deputies Thierry Mariani and Jean-Lin Lacapelle, NNA said.

Media reports said the focus of the French deputies’ visit is to press Lebanese leaders into adopting the French initiative, of President Emmaneul Macron.

The initiative--launched after Macron's visit to Lebanon two days after the devastating Beirut port explosion on August 4-- is aimed at helping Lebanon lineup a reform-oriented government in order to get the international aid it largely needs.