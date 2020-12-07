Protesters Block Highway, Rally against Plans to End Subsidies

Protesters on Monday staged a sit-in outside the government’s headquarters in Riad al-Solh to denounce plans to end the subsidization of some essential goods, the National News Agency said.

Using megaphones, protesters were venting their anger at the ruling authorities and calling for “toppling them and holding the corrupts and thieves accountable.”

They later blocked the vital Ring highway in central Beirut with burning tires and trash bins before heading to Hamra where they staged a demo outside the Ministry of Economy.

Media reports published Monday have suggested that there is an inclination to end the subsidization of some types of flour.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab also chaired a ministerial meeting dedicated to discussing the issue of the subsidization of imported essential goods amid the severe financial and economic crisis in the country.