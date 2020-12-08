Equities, Pound Retreat as Covid, Brexit Dominate Direction

Stock markets slid Tuesday in cautious trade amid vaccine rollouts and U.S. stimulus hopes.

The pound slumped for a second day running with post-Brexit trade talks on a knife-edge.

And the yen dipped against the dollar after Japan's government approved more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech.

Meanwhile the euro climbed on data showing German investor confidence rebounded in December, buoyed by hopes that vaccines -- expected to win approval for general use in the EU imminently -- could help end the coronavirus pandemic.

"Risk appetite is struggling to find direction amid Brexit headlines, rising Covid-19 case counts, and possible further U.S. sanctions on China on the one hand and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus and U.S. vaccine approval," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"Investors are pinning their hopes on the ultimate holiday stocking stuffer, which is the capacity for (U.S.) stimulus overwhelming a near-term downturn."

Nurses on Tuesday cheered as an elderly British grandmother became the first person in the Western world to receive an approved vaccine against Covid-19, at the start of a marathon campaign health officials hope heralds a fight-back against the global pandemic.

UK regulators last week became the first in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for general use, and the first jabs were administered across the country from early Tuesday.

It comes as the outcome for a post-Brexit trade deal remains up in the air, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson preparing to visit Brussels for talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

With the two sides divided over fishing rights, rules for fair trade and an enforcement mechanism for regulatory standards, there is a growing fear a deal will not be done before the December 31 deadline.

Analysts meanwhile said that the next leg-up for equities would be news that U.S. lawmakers had finally reached an agreement on a new rescue package for the battered economy.

Democrats have largely thrown their support behind a bipartisan proposal worth $908 billion while there is optimism Republicans will also come on board soon.

- Key figures around 1230 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,521.38 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.4 percent at 13,216.97

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.8 percent at 5,526.55

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,507.16

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,467.08 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.8 percent at 26,304.56 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,410.18 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 30,069.79 (close)

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3322 from $1.3374 at 2150 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 90.97 pence from 90.53 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2122 from $1.2110

Dollar/yen: UP at 104.07 yen from 104.03 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $45.60 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $48.67 per barrel