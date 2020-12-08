Strong Lebanon Bloc: President Has Full Role in Govt. Formation Process

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday stressed that the president of the republic has an essential role in the cabinet formation process.

In a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting, the bloc called on PM-designate Saad Hariri to "do what the constitution and his national duty oblige him to do and form a government that the people have long been waiting for."

It accordingly called on President Michel Aoun and Hariri to "take the initiative and conduct the necessary consultations to speed up the formation process," emphasizing that the president "has a full participatory role in the process."

It also urged "fairness and balance" in putting together the line-up.

Separately, the bloc criticized "procrastination in unveiling the facts" in the probe into the August 4 Beirut port explosion, urging the pinpointing of responsibilities and a "fair trial."