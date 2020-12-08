Paris Reportedly Mediating between Aoun, Hariri over Christian Govt. Candidates
A high-level French mediation is seeking pacification between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, al-Jadeed TV reported on Tuesday.
Paris is seeking "prior agreement" between the two men over the Christian share in the new cabinet ahead of Hariri's scheduled visit to Baabda on Wednesday, al-Jadeed said.
The French mediators have asked Aoun to suggest five Christian candidates for Hariri to agree on between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the TV network added.
"If Hariri refuses to receive the names, he will be determined to lodge his line-up with the president tomorrow," al-Jadeed said.
God bless Shia appointed Strong Christian president and protector of all Christians in the Levant President Michel Naeem Aoun for protecting Shia and Christian rights in Lebanon.
I had some hope that with the French influence the necessary reforms could be made, but unfortunately on reading the above I come to the conclusion that even powerful France cannot help Lebanon to move forward. This religious-focused political mindset is dangerous and destructive to any nation.
France as represented by Macron's administration is no longer an honest or transparent broker. It is getting dragged into the dirty Lebanese quagmire by working with the same corrupt political class that brought Lebanon to its total collapse.