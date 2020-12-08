Paris Reportedly Mediating between Aoun, Hariri over Christian Govt. Candidates

A high-level French mediation is seeking pacification between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, al-Jadeed TV reported on Tuesday.

Paris is seeking "prior agreement" between the two men over the Christian share in the new cabinet ahead of Hariri's scheduled visit to Baabda on Wednesday, al-Jadeed said.

The French mediators have asked Aoun to suggest five Christian candidates for Hariri to agree on between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the TV network added.

"If Hariri refuses to receive the names, he will be determined to lodge his line-up with the president tomorrow," al-Jadeed said.