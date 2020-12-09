Paris Mediates between Aoun, Hariri amid Reported Progress

There are "French efforts" to resolve two obstacles delaying the formation of the new government, al-Jadeed TV said on Wednesday, ahead of an expected meeting between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

"The obstacle over the interior portfolio is still present, with President Aoun clinging to naming the interior minister while Hariri in return insisting in naming him in agreement with President Aoun," al-Jadeed said.

"The president is also clinging to the energy portfolio and wants it to be among his share while there is French insistence on them naming the energy minister," the TV network added.

"The French endeavor is seeking to resolve these two hurdles," al-Jadeed said.

MP Georges Atallah of the Strong Lebanon bloc meanwhile told the TV station that "there is no longer a rotation of portfolios."

"The Shiite duo will keep the finance portfolio while al-Mustaqbal will retain interior," he explained.

"If PM-designate Hariri cooperates, we will see a government in the coming days," he added.

LBCI TV meanwhile quoted several sources as saying that "there is progress towards an agreement regarding the seventh Christian minister and the fourth Sunni minister."

Hizbullah and Amal Movement sources also told LBCI that the ball is in the court of Aoun and Hariri.

"There is no nominations problem between us and the PM-designate," the sources said.

Al-Jadeed later reported that Hariri is optimistic and will head to Baabda with a "near-complete line-up."

He will ask Aoun to take part with him in naming five ministers, al-Jadeed added.

And noting that Hariri's line-up will not involve a one-third veto power for any party, the TV network said "the French have named Joe Saddi for the energy portfolio but President Aoun had rejected his nomination."