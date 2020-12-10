Lebanon Timeline: From Deadly Blast to PM Charged

From the devastating Beirut port blast in August to the charging of outgoing premier Hassan Diab with negligence on Thursday, here is a timeline of the crisis rocking Lebanon:

- Devastation -

On August 4, one of the world's biggest ever non-nuclear explosions destroys much of Beirut's port and devastates swathes of the capital.

The blast was caused by a fire in a warehouse which Lebanese authorities admit held a vast stockpile of ammonium nitrate for the past six years.

The huge explosion leaves more than 200 dead, injures over 6,500 and ravages large parts of Beirut.

The tragedy strikes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, with its currency plummeting, massive layoffs and drastic banking restrictions.

- 'Apocalyptic' -

Beirut is in a state of shock, with residents looking for the missing and searching gutted buildings for the wounded and for their pets and belongings.

It is an "apocalyptic situation," says Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud, a day after the blast. International aid begins to arrive.

- Macron weighs in -

On August 6, French President Emmanuel Macron visits Beirut and walks through the devastated Gemmayzeh neighborhood.

His visit is praised by many Lebanese angry at their own leaders, whom they accuse of corruption and incompetence.

Macron calls for "deep changes" that the Lebanese population has been demanding for months.

The next day President Michel Aoun rejects any international probe into the disaster.

- International aid -

On August 8, thousands take to the streets angry at their leaders over the explosion. Clashes with security forces erupt.

The next day the international community pledges around $300 million in emergency aid at a video conference jointly organized by France and the United Nations.

The international community promises to stand by Lebanon but demands that aid be directly distributed to the population, and a transparent probe into the blast be carried out.

- Two PMs resign -

On August 10, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announces the resignation of his government.

Demonstrators again take to the streets of Beirut and clash with security forces.

Diplomat Mustafa Adib is named as Lebanon's new premier three weeks later.

Macron lands in Beirut hours later, extracting a promise from all political sides to help Adib form an independent crisis government.

On September 26, after weeks of deadlock, Adib bows out, apologizing to the Lebanese people over his "inability to realize its aspirations for a reformist team."

Macron says he is "ashamed" of Lebanese leaders, who he claims have "betrayed" their people.

- Hariri back -

On October 22, three-time prime minister Saad Hariri, is nominated to the position again, promising a government of experts to stop the economic collapse.

Diab continues as caretaker PM while Hariri tries to form an administration.

On December 2, at a second aid conference, Macron urges Lebanese politicians to form a government.

Two days later, international donors lay out a $2.5-billion response plan to the blast over 18 months, but urge "credible progress on reforms."

- Diab charged -

On Thursday the lead investigator into the explosion charges Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence.