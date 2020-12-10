EU Lawmakers Reach Deal on Online Anti-Terror Rules

EU lawmakers on Thursday reached a long delayed deal on tougher rules to curb terror content online, including an obligation that platforms take down offending material within an hour.

The regulation, which will need final approval by European Parliament and EU ministers, will also give national authorities the power to order content removals in other member states.

"Today's agreement is an important milestone in helping to prevent future attacks," EU vice-president Margaritis Schinas said, after EU member states and the European Parliament finalized the proposed regulation.

French Europe Minister Clement Beaune hailed the compromise, calling it "a major step forward, led by France", though the details of the accord were not yet available.

The plan was launched in 2018 after a series of deadly terror attacks in France, Belgium and other EU countries, perpetrated by Islamic State inspired attackers, many indoctrinated through the internet.

However, concern that the measures would infringe free speech slowed the adoption of the regulation.

To address these concerns, a complaint mechanism for individuals is included in the proposal, the EU commission said.

Sources said governments will also have the power to object to a takedown order from a partner country in a complaint that would have to be scrutinized within 72 hours.

The rules became an even higher priority after last year's Christchurch mosques attack in New Zealand, which was broadcast live on Facebook.