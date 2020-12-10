Sawan Says Conducting Port Blast Probe 'Accurately, Deliberately'

Lebanon's lead investigator into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion, Judge Fadi Sawan, announced Thursday that he is carrying out the probe “accurately and deliberately,” after he was accused of procrastination by some observers, journalists and political forces.

“The judicial investigator would like to reiterate that the investigation is taking place accurately and deliberately, with the necessary respect for the legal and scientific norms that govern this type of crimes,” the Higher Judicial Council said in a rare statement about the investigations.

The statement comes after Sawan filed charges on Thursday against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, accusing them of negligence that led to the death of hundreds of people.

The four are the most senior individuals to be indicted so far in the investigation, which is being conducted in secrecy. And though it is too early to predict whether any of the four would end up on trial, the development was significant in Lebanon, where a culture of impunity has prevailed for decades, including among the entrenched political elites.

The Higher Judicial Council statement said the move by Sawan to exercise his jurisdiction came after he sent a letter and documents to parliament last month, informing lawmakers of serious suspicions relating to government officials. The Lawmakers responded by saying that the material they received did not point to any professional wrongdoing.

“The judicial investigator stresses that he is carrying out his work and duties with the possible speed but without hastiness, with the aim of reaching the desired goals and pinpointing the responsibilities of the perpetrators,” the statement added.