Consultative Gathering Says Diab Accusal in Port Probe 'Suspicious'

The Consultative Gathering, a grouping of March 8 camp Sunni MPs, on Thursday blasted the lead investigator’s decision to indict caretaker PM Hassan Diab in the port blast investigation.

In a statement, the Gathering described the move as “suspicious and marred by a lot of light-mindedness and improvisation.”

Voicing support for “the prosecution of everyone without red lines,” the grouping said “the targeting of PM Diab alone in this manner contains a lot of selectivity and spite.”

Sawan “found it easy to harm the PM post seeing as its occupant is not a sectarian lord and we do not tolerate this at all,” the MPs added.