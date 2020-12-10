Al-Sisi Hails Morocco-Israel Normalization of Ties

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed Thursday an agreement between Israel and Morocco to normalize relations, a deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I have followed with great attention the significant advance between Morocco and Israel in terms of the normalization of their relations under the auspices of the U.S.," Sisi said on Twitter. "I believe this is an important step to achieve more stability and cooperation in our region."

Egypt itself normalized relations with the Jewish state in 1979.