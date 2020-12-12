Geagea: Lebanese State Responsible for Beirut Blast
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said Saturday the entire Lebanese state is responsible for the port explosion, after the indictment of caretaker PM Hassan Diab stirred controversy.
“Responsibility lies on the Lebanese state as a whole because several of the state’s administrations, agencies and institutions either had a direct or indirect relation with that file in the last six years. We can imagine how many have a relationship with that prolonged crime,” said Geagea.
The LF was one of the parties “demanding international investigation into the devastating blast, but unfortunately the first to reject that demand was Hizbullah,” Geagea said, noting that other parties joined Hizbullah’s rejection later.
“The state was not responsive to our demands,” added the LF chief during a meeting with a Beirut cadre delegation.
He urged the President and government to make a request to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, through one of the permanent members of the Security Council, to form a fact-finding committee on this crime.
Top Lebanese politicians and Hizbulah rallied on Friday against charges of negligence leveled against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers over the massive explosion in Beirut's port, underscoring the enormous difficulties facing the investigation.
Intelligent conclusion,this man is making progress in his political statements, sounds very noble, but what do you achieve with it, the " Lebanese state" is abstract, anonymous, you score with such a statement but it does not yield anything.
I have some thoughts I like to share it with you, and curious what you think about it.You identify yourself by Lubnani Masihi, imagine another one /Muslim, another/Druze, and another/jew. I get confused, what do we mean by it, do we have more rights? or are we more Lebanese than others? I try to be honest , no hidden agenda, I respect all religions but I find it a private matter and I believe people can be united as one nation when they are equals .
Good question: Yes, we are all equal and should be equal as citizens. I grew up in an environment that was predominantly pro Lebanese Forces and my father actually fought with the Forces during the civil war protecting our home and village. I am not pro any political party and my sister is married to a Muslim.
There is some background as to why I chose this name. When I decided to join naharnet, there were numerous trolls who pretended to be Christian ( and still do ) and showed support for the Iranian militia. I chose that name at the time to show not all Christians support hezbollah or agree with its destructive agenda. I have no agenda and consider all Lebanese equal provided they equally give to their country and abide by its laws.
Lubnani, thank you for your sincere answer, I appreciate it, and respect it.
Take care
The myth collapses, I thought you were a passionate smoker of L&M, the famous American cigarette!
I feel sorry for your sis, she married a terrorist. Just kidding, my sis did the opposite!
The State = the citizens
The head of State = Michel Aoun
Either way, who’ll be paying the bill? The citizens.... but we can’t bring back the dead to life, unfortunately... the ruling class is responsible, obviously the current and past government and it also includes the customs and army .
Il essaie de rester dans le coup... il faut dire que le manque de popularité des politiques les fait paniquer même s’ils ne le montrent pas.
Ils sont tous foutus!
The state as in every government minister, and leader who heard and failed to react since the nitrate inception at port.