Israeli Army Fires Gunshots on Lebanon's Border

Israeli troops on Sunday fired 10 gunshots between the al-Abbad and the Manara Israeli military posts facing the Lebanese border towns of Mays al-Jabal and Houla, TV networks said.

LBCI TV said the gunfire erupted as a number of young men were pulling an old barbed wire from the vicinity of a deserted UNIFIL post.

Al-Jadeed television said the shots were fired as four citizens were collecting scrap metal on the Lebanese side of the border.

A Lebanese Army patrol then arrived on the scene and detained the four Lebanese nationals for interrogation as the Israeli army went on alert and dispatched a Merkava tank for monitoring from its al-Abbad post, al-Jadeed added.