Israeli Patrol Opens Fire towards Southern Lebanon

An Israeli military patrol opened gunfire towards the outskirts of Mays el-Jabal in south Lebanon, in al-Berkeh neighborhood before returning to the Israeli side, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

NNA said the reasons for this behavior have not been known.

The agency added that the troops positioned a Merkava tank on the Lebanese-Palestinian border opposite the town of Hula in al-Abbad neighborhood.

Al-Jadeed TV station said the troops opened gunfire towards a 9-year-old boy, who lives with his family near the technical separation fence, who was chasing a hen that escaped from the coop.

A Lebanese army patrol and UNIFIL troops arrived at the scene, and opened an investigation into the incident, said the TV station.

Lebanon and Israel, still technically at war and with no diplomatic ties.

The two have lately agreed to hold indirect sea border talks under U.N. and U.S. auspices to allow for offshore energy exploration.