Report: Khalil, Zoaiter ‘Refuse’ to Attend Questioning over Port Blast

Former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoaiter, both lawmakers in Lebanon’s parliament, tend to boycott a questioning session scheduled by Judge Fadi Sawwan into the Beirut port blast, as the parliament bureau committee plans to meet on the issue, Asharq el-Awsat newspaper reported Wednesday

The MPs argue that they “have not been officially notified,” reported the newspaper.

MPs Khalil and Zoaiter, enjoy parliamentary immunity that requires prosecution by Parliament, in accordance with the law, after removing their parliamentary immunity. Controversy arose over the law’s interpretation regarding the nature of the prosecution and the powers of the judiciary therein.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is presiding over a meeting of the Parliament bureau committee today, which will address the file.

Amid legal and political controversy against the backdrop of summoning caretaker PM Hassan Diab, Khalil, Zoaiter and ex-minister Youssef Fenianos, the National News Agency said Judge Fadi Sawwan, the lead judicial investigator into the port blast, has scheduled Wednesday sessions for the interrogation of the officials.

In remarks to the newspaper, Zoaiter denied the above saying: “I was not notified of anything from anyone, not at home or elsewhere,” stressing that he will not attend the questioning session if he does not get notified.

EX-Minister Fenianos, who does not operate an official position granting him immunity, said he went to the judicial palace to attend a questioning by Sawwan on Tuesday, but that the session was postponed to a later date which he was not duly notified of.

"I decided to appear before the judge but at my own timing. My conscience is clear and will therefore meet the judge to tell him he violated article 40 and 70 of the constitution," said Fenianos.

Sawwan has also summoned the former army chief of staff, retired Maj. Gen. Walid Salman, for interrogation as a witness, the agency said.

Khalil and Zoaiter as well as caretaker PM Hassan Diab had refused to appear before Sawwan on Monday.

The charges against the politicians, especially against Diab, have sparked a political and legal uproar in the country.

The debate continues over Judge Sawwan's move, while some politicians consider the decision to be "selective" and rejected by the al-Mustaqbal Movement, Hizbullah and Amal Movement, the decision won political support from other parties, said the daily.