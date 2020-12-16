Hariri Meets al-Rahi, Says Goal is to Form Reformist Govt.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held talks Wednesday in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“I put the patriarch in the picture of the line-up that I presented to the president, which is based on nonpartisan, upright and competent specialists who are capable of carrying out the reforms that have been agreed on,” said Hariri after the meeting.

“I told His Eminence that the goal is not to form just any government nor that I be its premier but rather to stop the collapse and rebuild Beirut. This goal can only be achieved through carrying out the reforms that have been agreed on in order to reactivate the flow of funding towards Lebanon,” Hariri added.

He also noted that he stressed to al-Rahi his insistence on unveiling the truth in the Beirut port explosion case.

“We stress the right of all Lebanese, topped by the victims and their families, to know the entire truth and responsibilities. In this regard, there is no cover for anyone but rather full respect for the constitution and laws,” Hariri added.

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that Hariri explained the obstacles delaying the formation of the new government, especially after al-Rahi addressed Hariri by name during his latest visit to Baabda.

Hariri told the patriarch that “the problem is not a Christian-Muslim one as it is being depicted,” al-Jadeed added.