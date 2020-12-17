French President Contracts COVID-19, Cancels Trip to Beirut
French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled a scheduled trip to Lebanon this month after contracting coronavirus.
The Elysee office announced in a statement that the French President cancelled all his trips abroad including a visit to Lebanon.
Macron was set to travel to Beirut on December 21,23 reportedly to follow up on an initiative he launched urging political leaders to form a much-needed reform-government.
Best time to come to Lebanon and hold a closed door meeting with Aoun, Berri, Hariri, Jumblatt and nassrallah. The Lebanese crisis will be over in one week!
Please Mr Macron, je vous en prie
https://youtu.be/ZG3VH6NV448?list=RDZG3VH6NV448&t=75
World leaders tell people you can’t do this, you can’t do that... yet themselves don’t respect social distancing they impose and get sick.
All but one, Donald J. Trump who’s in favor of freedom.
And Bolsonaro of Brasil. Aka Tropical Trump. He doesn’t like the najaf refugees in his country either
I forgot that clown. He’s also on his way out.