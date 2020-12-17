Putin Says Hopes to Resolve Discord with US under Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he hopes the administration of incoming US President Joe Biden will work with Russia to resolve disagreements between their countries.

Putin told reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference that the two countries' relations had become "hostage" to US domestic politics and said he hoped that some existing problems "will be resolved under the new administration".

"We believe the US president-elect will sort things out because he has both domestic and foreign policy experience," the Russian leader said.

Putin was one of the last leaders of major world countries to congratulate Biden on winning the November US presidential elections, saying earlier this week he was ready for "collaboration".

Biden is expected to take a tougher stand against Russia than outgoing US President Donald Trump, who he slammed during the campaign for having "embraced so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin".

The Russian leader said he believes Trump is unlikely to leave US political life after his term in office ends, saying the outgoing president has "a large base" of support.

Putin has already won four presidential elections and recently changed the constitution to allow him to remain president until 2036.

Biden will be the fourth US president since Putin came to power in 2000.