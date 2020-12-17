Hariri Promises Macron to Seek French Initiative Success
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.
“Best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Emmanuel Macron, the friend of Lebanon,” Hariri said in a tweet.
“We will continue to work for the success of your initiative… despite the obstacles,” the PM-designate added.
Macron has called off a scheduled visit to Lebanon due to his virus infection.
1017 December 2020, 21:31
I’m pretty certain that Hariri is like Ghosn, not paying his taxes in France.
He must report all his properties in and outside of France as well as every single business he’s involved in. Even if he pays his taxes in other countries, it’s also imposed in France.