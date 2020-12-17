Hariri Promises Macron to Seek French Initiative Success

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Emmanuel Macron, the friend of Lebanon,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“We will continue to work for the success of your initiative… despite the obstacles,” the PM-designate added.

Macron has called off a scheduled visit to Lebanon due to his virus infection.