‘Valet Parking’ Impersonator Arrested by Police

The Internal Security Forces said Friday it wants to make the public aware of a scammer that is impersonating Valet to park cars offered by some restaurants, stores, and other businesses to steal the vehicles of customers.

ISF said in a statement that the suspect stole two vehicles on 11-11-2020 and on 1-12-2020 from Zalqa area, by pretending to work as a 'Valet Parking’ employee. He then escaped to an unidentified location.

Police kicked off surveillance operations and were able to locate his whereabouts. They arrested him in Beirut’s Tariq al-Jadidah neighborhood.

He was driving one of the stolen vehicles and was accompanied by another man. Police found amounts of drugs in the vehicle.

The suspect confessed to stealing two vehicles by pretending to be a valet parking employee. He also admitted to using drugs, and had previously robbed a number of stores in more than one Lebanese region.

The second man has also admitted to using drugs.