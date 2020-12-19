Reports: Endeavors Ongoing to Break Govt Stalemate Before Year’s End
Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi joined the ongoing efforts aiming to form a new government in Lebanon "before the year’s end," the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper reported Saturday.
Rahi had met Friday with President Michel Aoun and head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Jebran Bassil.
Friday's meeting came after Rahi's talks with PM-designate Saad Hariri a day earlier.
Sources that followed up on Aoun-Rahi meeting in Baabda, said the Patriarch has briefed Aoun on his talks with Hariri. Aoun meanwhile explained to the Patriarch the government formats that were discussed during his meeting with the PM-designate, said the daily.
It added that Aoun emphasized his goal to form a productive and efficient government capable of confronting the current issues internally and regionally.
The Patriarch encouraged Aoun to resume communication with Hariri, and Aoun expressed his readiness for this matter, it concluded.
Rahi the compulsive liar. One day he's against government elite and one day with. Next he'll be telling us there's a God. The people have no voice nor leadership in Lebanon as other countries get ahead we go backwards. Our alliance with Iran is costing us economically as the west leaves us. Soon we'll be worse off than the refugees in this country and will need the UN to feed us or like the poor Iranians start selling our organs to survive
God bless Shia blessed FPM Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi for joining the ongoing efforts aiming to form a new government in Lebanon.
The FPM Patriarch is a staunch supporter of our Shia resistance and our brotherly regime in neighboring Syria. His efforts are acknowledged by all and his political affiliation is welcomed by everybody.
Shea Shia Shea!!!