Reports: Endeavors Ongoing to Break Govt Stalemate Before Year’s End

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi joined the ongoing efforts aiming to form a new government in Lebanon "before the year’s end," the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper reported Saturday.

Rahi had met Friday with President Michel Aoun and head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Jebran Bassil.

Friday's meeting came after Rahi's talks with PM-designate Saad Hariri a day earlier.

Sources that followed up on Aoun-Rahi meeting in Baabda, said the Patriarch has briefed Aoun on his talks with Hariri. Aoun meanwhile explained to the Patriarch the government formats that were discussed during his meeting with the PM-designate, said the daily.

It added that Aoun emphasized his goal to form a productive and efficient government capable of confronting the current issues internally and regionally.

The Patriarch encouraged Aoun to resume communication with Hariri, and Aoun expressed his readiness for this matter, it concluded.