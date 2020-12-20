Report: Aoun, FPM Insist on Interior, Justice Portfolios amid Paris, Hizbullah Mediation
President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil have recently agreed to give up their demand of getting a one-third veto power in the new cabinet in return for obtaining the interior and justice portfolios, political sources said.
The development followed French and Hizbullah mediation efforts, the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, however, rejected the proposal, arguing that it is an attempt to “bypass the French initiative” and would “open the door to representing political affiliations in the government.”
“Hizbullah’s leadership had made an initiative through a visit to Baabda by Hussein Khalil, the political aide of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Bassil also communicated with Nasrallah in a phone call carried out during his meeting with Hizbullah liaison official Wafiq Safa,” the sources added.
“Aoun and Bassil told Nasrallah the same thing they had told the members of the French crisis cell, expressing their readiness to facilitate the government’s formation on the condition that Hariri agree to give them the interior and justice portfolios,” the sources went on to say.
The criminals won’t leave willingly, after controlling the key ministries where they could steal the most, they want the ministries that will protect them . Crapules
God bless Shia appointed Christian Maronite President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Mr. Jebran Bassil for facilitating government formation by insisting on obtaining the interior and justice portfolios in order to pursue the corrupt politicians who belong to Al Mustaqbal party of nobodies.
Our Shia resistance will not only win the war on the military front but also on the political front and will expose all those corrupt officials that belong to parties other than hezbollah, Amal, and the FPM.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ"
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.