Report: External Reasons behind Delay in Forming Government

The government formation process in Lebanon is being hindered by “external” factors, a media report said.

“Sources following up on the faltering formation process have become convinced that the delay is due to external reasons, specifically Iranian,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“The contacts that happened, especially the contacts that have been carried out by Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, have exposed the parties’ true intentions and those who are impeding the formation process,” the sources added.

Prime Minister-designate Saad “Hariri will not remain silent indefinitely and he will announce his stance after communicating with al-Rahi to inquire about he outcome of his meetings with (President Michel) Aoun and (Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran) Bassil,” the sources went on to say.

The sources also quoted opponents of Hizbullah as saying that “the solution is now in the hand of Tehran, which is holding the Lebanese card as one of the cards of negotiation with the new U.S. president Joe Biden.”