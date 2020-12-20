Al-Rahi Meets Kanaan as Part of Govt. Mediation Efforts

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday met in Bkirki with MP Ibrahim Kanaan, the secretary of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc.

“I was honored to visit the patriarchal seat at the invitation of His Eminence the patriarch, as part of his personal initiative with His Excellency, the president of the republic, and with the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement,” Kanaan said after the talks.

He added that al-Rahi “strongly supports the approach that seeks to form a government as soon as possible.”

“The patriarch’s remarks were clear, and so were our remarks on the need for forming a government and respecting the president’s jurisdiction and the constitution in the process,” Kanaan went on to say.

“The current exchange of tirades should not continue,” Kanaan added, revealing that “there is a meeting that is supposed to be held and be decisive regarding the issue of government should there be good intentions.”

“The president is fully ready to finalize the government’s file, according to the principles of the constitution and the French initiative with its complete and non-curtailed content,” Kanaan said.

He added that the patriarch informed him of his “full keenness on this course.”

“God willing, through his prayer and the wishes of all Lebanese, this will be achieved in the coming days,” Kanaan said.

“Our intentions are more than responsive and positive,” he added.