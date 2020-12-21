Gunmen Shoot Man inside His Vehicle in Kahale

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man on Monday morning in front of his house in Aley’s town of Kahale, media reports said.

The victim identified as Joseph Bejjani, was killed with a silenced pistol, said the reports.

He sustained a bullet to his head and another in his chest.

Bejjani was about to ride his vehicle to take his children to school when two gunmen approached his vehicle and shot him dead, so showed surveillance cameras in the area.

Footage showed them fleeing to an unknown destination.

Reports said the victim used to work at a telecommunications company, but currently worked as a certified photographer for the Lebanese Army.

The assailants reportedly stole his mobile cellular phone.

Later during the day, families and residents of Kahale area blocked the road in protest at the "unruly" security situation in the country, demanding "accountability."