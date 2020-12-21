Report: Last Chance this Week to Form Govt Before End of Year

Lebanon awaits the endeavors of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi to ease the hurdles obstructing the cabinet formation, after French President Emmanuel Macron was quarantined over coronavirus, PSP's al-Anbaa electronic magazine reported Monday.

Al-Anbaa said there seems “no genuine intentions to form a government” despite a meeting expected this week between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

It could be the “last possible opportunity” for the two leaders to agree on a much-needed government before the end of the year, in light of the crises gripping the country, added the daily.

“Otherwise, the Lebanese will have to wait for the regional and international development to crystalize,” sources told al-Anbaa.

Macron postponed a planned visit to Lebanon this month, to push leaders into forming a reform-oriented government, after retracting coronavirus.