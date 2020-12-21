Iraq to Supply Lebanon with Power Generation Oil in 2021

Iraq’s oil ministry on Monday announced reaching an agreement with Lebanon for exporting oil to Beirut in the year 2021 according to global prices.

The announcement followed a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi Oil Minister Ehsan Abdul Jabbar and caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, which was held in the presence of General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.

Ghajar for his part confirmed that the imported oil will cover the needs of Lebanon’s power plants.

Abdul Jabbar meanwhile said that the quantities will be limited and will cover part of Lebanon’s power generation needs.

“We are keen on boosting relations with brotherly Lebanon and standing by its brotherly people,” he added.