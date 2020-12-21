Aoun Lauds Parliament for Passing Law Facilitating Forensic Audit

President Michel Aoun on Monday lauded parliament for approving a law that lifts banking secrecy off anyone who dealt in public affairs at the central bank and all state ministries and administrations.

He added that parliament’s positive response towards the letter he had sent on November 24 “puts the file of combating corruption on the track of implementation, because it is the path towards achieving the aspired reforms which the Lebanese people are calling for and which nations and international organizations have encouraged us to carry out.”

“After lifting banking secrecy, I hope the forensic audit will find its way to implementation in order to convict the culprits according to the evidence that will be provided by this audit,” the president went on to say.