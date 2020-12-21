Fahmi Allows Restaurants, Nightlife Sector to Open till 3AM

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Monday issued a memo further relaxing the country’s anti-coronavirus measures for the occasion of the holidays.

According to the memo, the nighttime curfew will now start at 3am instead of 11:30pm while restaurants, the nightlife sector, the Casino du Liban and video poker centers will be allowed to open till 3am instead of 10:30pm.

Supermarkets, grocery shops, gyms, malls, cinemas, theaters and private businesses will meanwhile be allowed to open till 11:00pm.

The memo applies from Wednesday morning until the morning of January 1.