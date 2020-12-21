EU Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

The EU formally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday after it was given the greenlight as safe by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc's regulator.

"Based on this scientific assessment, we proceeded to authorize it for the European Union market," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a video statement.

"As we have promised, this vaccine will be available for EU countries at the same time on the same conditions," she said, adding that the rollout would begin on December 27.