Abiad: COVID-19 Infections Largest among Youth

Director general of the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Firas Abiad, said Tuesday the responsibility to prevent the spread of coronavirus mainly lies on “individuals and sectors," noting that most infections are among the youth who spread it to the elderly.

Abiad said in an interview with LBCI TV station that the health sector has the capabilities to conduct PCR tests as long as it continues to obtain the needed support.

According to figures, “coronavirus is still present at a large scale. 80 percent of hospital beds in the ICU are full,” he said.

“Commitment to wearing face masks is largely variable,” he added, explaining that “young people make up the largest part of individuals infected with corona, they transmit the infection to the elderly.”

“A lot of details about the virus remain unknown (to scientists) until this moment,” noted Abiad, adding “we are aiming for accuracy and speed in decision making because the virus is quick, and the new strain must not be allowed to reach Lebanon.”

On Lebanese expatriates visiting their relatives in Lebanon, he said it would have been better if Lebanon had taken a decision banning arrivals from abroad to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Noting that schools are the most common place to retract the virus, “at the same time it is not possible to waste the school year. Our children need to grow up properly," he stated.

“Undoubtedly we will win the war against corona, but until this day comes, we must take caution and caution,” he concluded.