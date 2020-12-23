Report: ‘Positive’ Atmospheres Emerge After Aoun-Hariri Meeting

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun held their 13th meeting on the government formation, after which the PM reflected “positive” atmospheres, vowing to form a government before Christmas, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported on Wednesday.

Hariri said he will meet Aoun again today.

Although sources close to the Presidency assured to the daily that the atmospheres between the two men were indeed positive, they ruled out the possibility that a government could be formed Wednesday.

“A lengthy discussion about all the details took place, and the President asked the PM-designate to rethink the previous (government) list and how the sects were represented in a fair way, so that he would return afterwards to discuss it,” they told the daily on condition of anonymity.

Aoun-Hariri meeting came after “mediation” efforts exerted by Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi and General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.

Aoun and his son-in-law, head of the Free Patriotic Movement Jebran Bassil had reportedly demanded ministerial seats in the new government that gives them powers to veto government decisions. Hariri rejected that demand, and so did the Patriarch.

A basic hurdle was also their demand to retain the ministerial portfolios of justice, interior and defense.