Rahi Delivers Christmas Message in Aoun’s Absence

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi, expressed his dissatisfaction on Friday with the failure of his initiative to accelerate the formation of a rescue government, the National News Agency reported.

Rahi's remarks came during a Christmas mass which was held in the absence of President Michel Aoun over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were expecting the formation of a salvation government. We were surprised by the conditions and counter-conditions set (by parties) and how the formation is linked to the regional and world conflicts. We therefore found ourselves lacking a constitutional procedural authority in the midst of this collapse,” said Rahi.

The Patriarch added: “If the reasons for not forming the government are internal, then the catastrophe is great because it reveals irresponsibility. And if it’s external, then the calamity is even greater because it exposes loyalty to other than Lebanon. In both cases people feel that change has become an urgent matter to stop the process of national collapse.”

"We had hoped that President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri would form one team above all parties, and that they would be liberated, even temporarily, from all pressures and cooperate by forming a government of non-politicians in order to gain confidence from the people and the world, but our desires collided with unjustified conditions," Rahi added.

In this context, the Patriarch stressed that "the distribution of ministerial portfolios is important, but considering the people's demands is more important…"

Finally, he stressed the need for politicians to be honest with the people, which would benefit those responsible in critical crises.