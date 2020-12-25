Lebanon Records 1st Case of New COVID Variant

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan urged caution on Friday after confirming Lebanon’s first case of a new coronavirus variant on board a passenger plane coming from the UK.

Hassan said: “One case was registered on board an incoming flight from Britain on Monday.”

The Minister said all the travelers should be placed on a 14-day quarantine or isolated, and their close contacts should be quarantined.

On Thursday, Lebanon recorded 2708 cases and 20 deaths, its highest since the first case was detected in February.

Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.