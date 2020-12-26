Calls to Ban Flights from UK over ‘Infectious’ COVID Strain

MP Assem Araji voiced calls on Saturday to stop all flights coming from the UK over the new strain of coronavirus, warning of its high infectious capability, al-Anbaa daily reported on Saturday.

“All the information and scientific sources indicate that the new mutation of coronavirus is rapidly spreading, meaning if Corona transmits the infection to two people, the new strain transmits the infection to 5 people,” he said in remarks to the daily.

Araji said he discussed the matter of banning flights from the UK, where the first case of the new strain appeared, with caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan.

He said that the Minister did recommend that flights be halted from the UK, but the ministerial committee rejected it.

The Minister has no right to adopt the decision, noted Araji.

“Flights from London should have been stopped for at least one week to see what repercussions would result,” Araji said, revealing that he will exert joined efforts with Hassan to pressure the committee into approving it.

Lebanon on Friday recorded its first new strain of the virus.

The Health Ministry also recorded 2,136 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.