Search Operations Continuing 145 Days since Port Blast

The Civil Defense rescue team announced on Saturday that its members continue to carry out the tasks assigned to them at Beirut port, 145 days after the deadly explosion that ripped the capital.

The Directorate said uninterrupted efforts began since day one and continue until the completion of the search and rescue operations. It said a comprehensive field survey on land and sea resumes in coordination with the Lebanese Army Command.

The devastating August 4 blast killed more than 200 people, disfigured the heart of the capital and left more than 300,000 individuals homeless.

Many blame the blast on decades of negligence and corruption by the country's ruling elite, who include former warlords from the 1975-1990 civil war.