Fahmi Says Has ‘No Right’ to Interfere with Investigating Judge

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said he has no right to interfere with the investigating judge, nor speak to the media about the probe into the Beirut port blast, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“For the sake of secrecy of investigations, I can not speak to the media about the probe into the Beirut port blast,” said Fahmi in remarks after meeting Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi where he expressed well wishes on Christmas.

Fahmi said he “has no right to interfere with the investigating judge” Fadi Sawwan, the lead investigator into the case, explaining that “discretion fails the investigations and its results.”

“An outcome must be reached" at the end of investigation into the explosion, he stressed.

On calls to halt the flights from the UK over the new COVID variant, Fahmi said the responsibility lies with the related committee, but warned that a total lockdown is might be considered shall cases rise further.

Lebanon announced Friday its first case of the new strain of the virus.