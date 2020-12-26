Explosion Heard on Lebanon South Border

The sound of an explosion was heard at dawn on Saturday at the Lebanese border, off the town of Adaisseh in Marjayoun district, when an Israeli army patrol crossed the technical fence during below the Meskav-Aam military outpost, media reports said.

The patrol was combing the area, they said.

Al-Arabiya TV channel reported that there were no injuries, and that the explosion was caused by a landmine and did not target the Israeli patrol.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee announced on Twitter, that “the explosions heard on the border with Lebanon this morning were caused by the usual field actions of the IDF on the borders. The IDF works in surprising and varied ways to maintain border security.”