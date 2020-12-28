Jumblat Says Hariri Trying to 'Impose Certain Names' on Aoun

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat has blamed the ongoing delay in the formation of the new government on President Michel Aoun, PM-designate Saad Hariri, Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement.

“So far I’m still positive, because there is still hope that France might be able to open the doors for negotiations with the World Bank and the international institutions should an acceptable government be formed,” Jumblat said in an interview with his party’s electronic newspaper al-Anbaa.

Asked who is to blame for the government’s delay, Jumblat said: “Domestically, I hold these forces (Aoun, Hariri and Hizbullah) responsible. Let’s not forget that the FPM is also a main party.”

“Hariri has also committed mistakes because he wants to impose certain names on Michel Aoun,” the PSP leader added.

“Sheikh Saad initially thought that the formation of the government would be an easy task. He also thought of bringing specialists, but to be a specialist who is not familiar with politics is not something easy in Lebanon. You can be a specialist in France and other countries, but in Lebanon you want a specialist who is capable of imposing his political opinion,” Jumblat went on to say.

He gave an example about the energy ministry.

“For example, at the energy ministry, should we appoint a specialist as minister without cleaning the ministry from the remnants of Jebran Bassil and those who succeeded him in regards to the fuel deals and the Turkish ship deals?” Jumblat asked.

“We want someone who knows how to impose himself, and the same thing applies to the justice and interior portfolios,” he added.

He also criticized Hariri for “thinking that he can separate Jebran from Michel Aoun.”

“This hypothesis is impossible,” Jumblat added.