Kubis to Politicians: This is Lebanon, Not the USA

U.N. Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Monday admonished Lebanon’s political leaders over the ongoing delay in the cabinet formation process despite the country’s multiple and unprecedented crises.

“The economy and financial, banking system is in shambles, social peace starts to crumble down, security incidents on the rise, the edifice of #Lebanon is shaking in its fundaments. And political leaders seem to wait for Biden. But this is Lebanon, not the USA,” Kubis said in a tweet.

This is not the first time that Kubis has criticized Lebanese politicians over their failure to put together a new government.