Moroccan Team in Israel to Set Up Liaison Office
Moroccan officials are in Israel laying the groundwork for the opening of a liaison office in the Jewish state, a source familiar with the topic told AFP on Monday.
The Moroccan "technical" team landed on Sunday, days after the North African kingdom and Israel signed a US-sponsored normalization agreement in Rabat, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The team was expected to remain in the country for a few days and would be followed at a later date by a larger delegation, the source added, without providing further details.
Morocco is the third Arab nation this year to normalize ties with the Jewish state under U.S.-brokered deals, while Sudan has pledged to follow suit.
Four bilateral deals were signed Tuesday between Israel and Morocco, centering on direct air links, water management, connecting financial systems and a visa waiver arrangement for diplomats.
The countries are also due to reopen diplomatic offices.
On Friday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had invited Morocco's King Mohammed VI for a visit during a phone call.
Morocco closed its liaison office in Tel Aviv in 2000, at the start of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
The kingdom has North Africa's largest Jewish community of about 3,000 people, and Israel is home to 700,000 Jews of Moroccan origin.
Good for them, no wonder they are Africas premier toursit spot and able to advance beyond religious blindness. In about 450 years our mullahs & priests will realise that hatred is the furthest thing from being godly...
Israeli Apartheid, killing children, demolishing homes, stealing land, taking away people’s livelihood is not an act of love...it is violent hate. Just as the article stated that in 2000 Morocco closed it liaison office in Tel abib at the begging of an uprising against Israeli violent military occupation, it will do it again as history repeats itself.
BTw, monarchies are slowly becoming obsolete. There is no country in the world where it is not ruled by a monarch that has a monarchist political party. ALL existing monarchs are dictators who are ruling their people by force and do not have any popular political or ideological support.
without wars your hizblshaytan and sewage nasrallah will become irrelevant. you should know a few things about violence from killing Syrian men women and children to assassinating our leaders.
in other words sid ni3ak
Seriously little john go preach to those with your depth your out of your leauge here. Unlike you we are free people who do not put their religion as a predecessor to understanding any issue out there. You are not true to your beleive as you would do something about what you preached and would attack Israel instead of just being the child that you are blabermouthing about apartheid and comparing an orange to an apple. Wisht is probably a word more to your acuremen and one that you are more comfortable with.
lol Portugal and Spain must be prepared, a new have of atacks to the catholics came from north Africa with support of israel