Fuel Crisis Looms as Govt. Prepares to Halt Subsidies

As the government prepares to lift subsidies on basic materials, a fuel crisis looms in Lebanon due to fuel shortage.

The fuel crisis has returned to the forefront in Lebanon this time due to a shortage of gasoline, as some fuel distributors halt delivering the substance to gasoline stations due to insufficient stocks, meanwhile the government prepares to lift subsidies on basic materials, including fuel.

Shortage in gasoline is due to the inability of four oil ships moored a few days ago in front of the Lebanese coast to unload their cargo for the benefit of the distributing companies due to the failure of the Banque du Liban to open credits for them, Fadi Abou Chacra, the representative of fuel distributors told the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper on Tuesday.

He said the vessels have bolted four days ago, and that Lebanon will face a real crisis if its cargo is not unloaded today, Tuesday, especially before the New Year's holiday.

On Tuesday, Lebanese rushed to petrol stations to fill their vehicle tanks. But some stations were not meeting the customer’s demands, while others limited the purchases to 20 liters .

Abou Chacra said the reason that the central bank is not opening credit may be "due to the lack of funds in foreign currency," which means that Lebanon, starting from the new year, will enter an unprecedented fuel crisis even before the rationalization of subsidies.