Coronavirus Kills 1,775,272 People since Outbreak

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,775,272 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 81,517,140 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 51,201,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases probably reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 8,319 new deaths and 471,358 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,626, followed by Germany with 852 and Russia with 562.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 334,967 deaths from 19,310,597 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 191,570 deaths from 7,504,833 cases, India with 148,153 deaths from 10,224,303 cases, Mexico with 122,855 deaths from 1,389,430 cases, and Italy with 72,370 deaths from 2,056,277 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 166 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 125, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 120, Italy 120 and the Republic of North Macedonia 118.

Europe overall has 555,197 deaths from 25,994,037 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 499,400 deaths from 15,247,241 infections, and the United States and Canada 349,968 deaths from 19,861,156 cases.

Asia has reported 217,160 deaths from 13,777,271 cases, the Middle East 89,244 deaths from 3,925,401 cases, Africa 63,358 deaths from 2,681,051 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 30,983 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.