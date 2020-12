The trial of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul is "politically motivated", her brother told AFP, after the campaigner was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for terrorism-related crimes.

"We are completely disappointed with this verdict. It's showing that there is no way we can get justice from a sham trial... The trial from day one has been politically motivated," said Walid al-Hathloul, who is based in Toronto.