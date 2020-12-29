Fuel Distributors Say Gasoline Crisis Resolved

Lebanon’s gasoline crisis has ended and the problem of bank credits is being resolved, a representative of the country’s fuel distributors said on Tuesday.

“Ships have started unloading their cargo,” Fadi Abu Shaqra said in a phone interview with the National News Agency.

“Gasoline was distributed today to fuel stations and distribution will continue tomorrow in a wider manner,” he added, hoping that all gas stations will have sufficient gasoline stocks by New Year’s Eve.

Media reports had said that some fuel distributors had halted gasoline deliveries to stations due to insufficient stocks as the government prepares to lift subsidies on basic materials, including fuel.

Four oil ships moored off the Lebanese coast had refrained from unloading their cargo due to the failure of the Banque du Liban to open credits for them, Abu Shaqra had told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Lebanese rushed to petrol stations to fill their vehicle tanks. But some stations were not meeting customers’ needs as others limited the purchases to 20 liters.