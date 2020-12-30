Report: Rahi ‘Angry’ with Aoun, Hariri and Bassil

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi reportedly plans to seek the Vatican’s assistance in launching an international initiative towards Lebanon, amid reports he is holding “great anger” against officials mainly the President, the PSP's al-Anbaa electronic magazine said Wednesday.

The magazine said Rahi was angry at President Michel Aoun, PM-designate Saad Hariri and MP Jebran Bassil over the delayed formation of a much-needed government to help steer the country out of the crisis.

According to information obtained by al-Anbaa, Rahi plans to make contacts with the Vatican to launch an international initiative that “preserves” Lebanon and “shows interest” in the crisis-hit country.

It said there are attempts to kick off joint efforts between the Vatican and the United States of America, as Biden’s administration prepares to take office in January, in order to show interest in the Lebanese file.

"Rahi will resume his contacts on the governmental file after the holiday with Aoun and Hariri," unnamed sources told al-Anbaa.

He will also make contacts with various political forces in a bid to push for the formation of an “acceptable and efficient” government, away from quotas and bickering over ministerial portfolios, it added.